Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie withdrew his name from the spring ballot following a letter from Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz threatening legal action against him.
Leschinskie, who submitted enough signatures to the election office to have his name on the ballot in May, was removed from Shamokin City Council in March 2022 after serving three months because then Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor ruled that Leschinskie had prior felony convictions that legally barred him from being seated as an elected official. Matulewicz sent the letter on March 8, declaring Leschinskie had 10 days from receipt of the letter to withdraw his candidacy.
"To my family, friends and community, we are being disenfranchised by corrupt Tony Matulewicz for a second time," Leschinskie said in a prepared statement to the media. "While I will be withdrawing my name from ballot 'with protest against my wishes,' I can no longer continue to have my rights and freedoms taken from me, which is exactly what he's threatening to do here again. He continues to make me his top target while there's over 1,700 open cases, families of over 10 open homicide cases who still have been served justice for the loss of their loved ones, deal after deal with rapists, child molesters and drug dealers. He's made nearly $1.7 million in salary in seven years as DA, and he's statistically the worst DA this county has ever had."
Leschinskie is referring to several criminal cases filed against him since 2019. A jury last year found Leschinskie guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, and a jury last week found him guilty of one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court. He also has a pending DUI case filed last month.
Saylor ruled that the Pennsylvania Constitution bars any person who has been convicted of an “infamous crime” from holding public office and that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has determined that any crime classified as a felony is deemed an infamous one by virtue of classification. Leschinskie pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2009.
Leschinskie vowed that he would work to make sure Matulewicz was not re-elected to the position. He asked county residents to not allow Matulewicz on the ballot through a write-in campaign or switching parties.
"Unlike our soon-to-be former district attorney, my petitions were completed, notarized, turned in to the board of elections in a timely manner, and my filing fee was paid, unlike he who makes over $200,000 a year and was home sleeping on a Tuesday afternoon on the busiest court day of the week, causing his tardiness," Leschinskie said.
The county denied Matulewicz's petition for being late, but the district attorney filed a legal action to be placed on the ballot. A hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Northumberland County Court in front of Columbia County Senior Judge Thomas James.
"I hope Tony Matulewicz and Detective Degg Stark enjoy their last few months in the district attorney's office," said Leschinskie. "I'll see you in court Friday and I'll be leading the charge for celebration when the judges closes the book on your pathetic career."
Leschinskie in his criminal cases is represented by Attorney Mike O'Donnell, who will be on the ballot challenging Matulewicz.
Matulewicz and Stark did not comment on Leschinskie's letter, but Matulewicz wrote last week that Leschinskie must withdraw.
“Every elected official in Pennsylvania is required to take an oath swearing to support, defend, and obey the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and exercise the duties of their office with fidelity,” Matulewicz said in a press release last week. “It is a violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution to hold office when previously convicted of a felony. This matter was already decided by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and (retired) President Judge Charles H. Saylor who ruled Mr. Leschinskie ineligible to hold a seat on Shamokin City Council.”