SUNBURY — Shamokin resident Joseph Leschinskie Jr. will wait to see if a county judge will allow a retrial of charges accusing the former city councilman of recording video inside a courtroom.
Leschinskie, 38, is accused by Detective Degg Stark of allegedly recording a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
On Tuesday, Leschinskie appeared before Senior Judge Harrold Woelfel Jr. with his new attorney, Michael O'Donnell, who is making the motion for a new trial. The judge continued the case.
Leschinskie appeared for trial last year and Woelfel ordered a mistrial, ruling that evidence was not turned over to the defense.
A motion was then filed by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office asking the judge to hold Leschinskie in contempt of court for not telling the court during the June trial he had a copy of the video surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the date of the alleged incident but claimed he didn’t have it.
Woelfel also ruled that the commonwealth could bring the charges to a new trial in the same case.
Woelfel declared the mistrial saying Leschinskie’s attorney was not provided the footage despite Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie. Zenzinger provided copies of log sheets and a Right to Know request with Leschinskie’s name to the county requesting the footage.
Woelfel said Leschinskie had no way of knowing that the videos he received through a Right to Know Request were the same videos being used by the commonwealth. The fact that Leschinskie had the video “does not relieve the commonwealth from the obligation of providing discovery.”
Zenzinger argued that she checked with Leschinskie and his attorney several times to ensure they had what they needed before trial.