Weather Alert

...Numerous, brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility will move southeast through late this afternoon impacting many locations in Central and Northern Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna River Valley... Cold and moist air streaming southeast off the Great Lakes will combine with heating of the ground by the late March sun to create an ideal setup for brief heavy snow squalls today. The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow. You can often see these squalls approaching while you are driving as they obscure ridges and the roadway in the distance, with a milky white appearance. Exit off the road if possible. If there is no immediate exit off the road to wait out the squall, turn on your hazard lights and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.