SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie will meet in Northumberland County Court on Wednesday to present arguments on Leschinskie's ability to serve due to his status as a convicted felon.
The hearing will be held in front of county President Judge Charles Saylor at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday over a petition for injunctive relief. Leschinskie, 37, was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3 despite being a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official.
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this commonwealth.” Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. If a judge finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.