SUNBURY — Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie asked a county judge to rule in his favor over a legal challenge to his ability to serve as a public official.
Leschinskie on Tuesday, through attorney Franklin Kepner, of Berwick, filed a seven-page response to the challenge. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on Dec. 29 challenged Leschinskie's ability to serve due to his status as a convicted felon.
"Despite public knowledge and abundant publicity of Mr. Leschinskie's convictions in local new articles, Mr. Leschinskie did not lose public confidence as evidenced by his electoral victory," Kepner wrote. "Wherefore, defendant Joseph J. Leschinskie respectfully requests that this court enter judgment in his favor and against the plaintiff."
Leschinskie, 37, was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3 despite being a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official.
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth.” Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. If a judge finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.
Kepner wrote that the charges against Leschinskie were not infamous in nature within the meaning of Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution. The crime that he pled guilty to is not a crime (as perjury or fraud) involving deceit or falsification, he wrote.
Kepner wrote the factors that the Supreme Court addressed to determine whether a public official has been convicted of an infamous crime are as follows: the nature and character of the underlying conduct; the totality of the circumstances; whether the public official still commands the public confidence as to their honesty, decency and good moral character; whether the conduct underlying the conditions is not consistent with commonly accepted principles of honest and decent; whether the underlying conduct obstructs or perverts the administration of justice; whether there is a charge of falsehood affecting the administration of justice; and whether the underlying conduct is akin to the "crime falsi."
In unrelated matters, Leschinskie is scheduled for jury selection and trials for two criminal cases filed against him. He is scheduled for jury selection on May 9 on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony. He is scheduled for June 6 on five misdemeanor charges involving Leschinskie allegedly threatening a former councilwoman and her husband.