SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. has 10 days to withdraw his name from the spring ballot after Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the Shamokin resident is not legally allowed to hold office.
Leschinskie, who goes to trial on Wednesday on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court, was removed from Shamokin City council in March 2022 after serving three months because then Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said Leschinskie had prior felony convictions that legally barred him from being seated as an elected official. Matulewicz sent the letter on March 8, declaring Leschinskie had 10 days from receipt of the letter to withdraw his candidacy.
"Every elected official in Pennsylvania is required to take an oath swearing to support, defend, and obey the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and exercise the duties of their office with fidelity," Matulewicz said in a press release Monday. "It is a violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution to hold office when previously convicted of a felony. This matter was already decided by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and (retired) President Judge Charles H. Saylor who ruled Mr. Leschinskie ineligible to hold a seat on Shamokin City Council."
Matulewicz sent Leschinskie a letter informing him if he did not remove his name from the ballot, he would face charges.
"The district attorney would be violating their oath of office by standing idly by while a person convicted of selling cocaine, twice, ran for office yet again," Matulewicz said.
"He (Leschinskie) violated his oath of office the moment he swore to do the same in 2021," Matulewicz said. "He violated his candidate affidavit when he swore to a notary that he was 'eligible' for any office. He is petitioning to be placed on the ballot in 2023. The district attorney has an obligation to support, defend, and obey the constitution by removing a convicted drug-dealing felon from office and, if necessary, filing criminal charges for attempting to do the same after being ordered by court ineligible. As the district attorney, I will continue to support, defend and obey the Pennsylvania Constitution and any order of court."
Saylor ruled that the Pennsylvania Constitution bars any person who has been convicted of an “infamous crime” from holding public office and that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has determined that any crime classified as a felony is deemed an infamous one by virtue of classification. Leschinskie pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2009, a fact Leschinskie does not dispute.
Any candidate submitting a petition to run for public office must sign a notarized candidates affidavit in which they must confirm that they are eligible to hold such office. Filing such a petition while knowing you are ineligible to hold office violates Title 18, Section 4903 (false swearing) and Section 4904 (unsworn falsification to authorities) and related criminal charges, according to the DA.
Leschinskie said in a social media post he would not remove his name from the ballot and that his campaign would continue.
Four hours to seat jury
On Monday, it took nearly four hours to seat a jury of four men and eight women, and one male alternate and one female alternate, for Leschinskie on three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
A mistrial for this case was declared in June after Leschinskie’s attorney was not provided video footage despite Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie.
The jury selection took place for an hour in front of Woelfel on Monday with more than 80 potential jurors in Courtroom 2. When Assistant District Attorney David Albertson asked the pool of jurors whether they would be influenced by Leschinskie's past criminal history, the judge called for a sidebar and then a recess. The judge then met with both the defense and commonwealth and switched to Courtroom 1 with more than 100 jurors who had not heard that Leschinskie has a past criminal history.
It took another 90 minutes to restart the jury selection process with the new potential pool of jurors.
Albertson, accompanied by Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden, said the witness will include county Detective Degg Stark, state Trooper Tyler Watson, of the Milton State Police Barracks, county Deputy Sheriff John Robbins, Northumberland Police Officer Rachel Shear and Shamokin resident Bill Allen.
Following jury selection, Woelfel issued a gag order on both the defense and commonwealth. He prohibited anyone from discussing the case with the media or public, making any public statements or writing about the case on social media.
"Several jurors mentioned are familiar with Mr. Leschinskie through Facebook postings and social media," said Woelfel, also noting they learned of the case through the media. "I am concerned things could be posted between now and the trial by Mr. Leschinskie."
Defense Attorney Michael O'Donnell and Albertson had no objections to the gag order, but O'Donnell expressed his own concern about the news coverage concerning the case. Woelfel said he would not issue a gag order on the media.
The one-day trial is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. Monday.