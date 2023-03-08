SUNBURY — Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel revoked the driver's license of former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. following DUI charges.
Woelfel had filed a bench warrant on Tuesday for the arrest of Leschinskie, 38, of Shamokin, for violating the terms of his supervised bail, but the judge lifted the bench warrant following a hearing on Wednesday morning. Leschinskie was being supervised by Northumberland County Adult Probation when he was accused of driving under the influence of medical marijuana following a two-vehicle accident in Shamokin Township on Jan. 27.
Woelfel noted Probation Officer Shane Mowery's testimony that Leschinskie has been "100 percent compliant" with bail supervision and has appeared for all court proceedings. He said a person may not drive when under the influence of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance like marijuana, and thus ordered Leschinskie to surrender his driver's license if he wishes to keep using medical marijuana.
Leschinskie is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on these charges at 9:30 a.m. April 25 in front of Gembic.
Leschinskie was charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and five summary traffic violations.
Leschinskie and defense Attorney Michael O'Donnell are also fighting a sentence handed down by Woelfel. The judge in July sentenced Leschinskie to six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel’s husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020.
Mowery testified that Leschinskie kept him informed about the investigation into the DUI. Leschinskie also came to the court on Monday knowing there was a bench warrant against him.
O'Donnell said the district attorney's office has "inconsistencies" in the way they handle defendants. They file for bail to be revoked for misdemeanor crimes but not for more serious felonious crimes, he said.
"It begs the question of why they're pushing this," said O'Donnell.
Leschinskie expressed gratitude toward O'Donnell and the court for the outcome on Wednesday.
"Although the judge and I, unfortunately, have sparred in the past, I'm grateful he made the ruling he made today," said Leschinskie. "I'm happy to be home with my friends and family, and will continue on with my life as a productive member of society."
Leschinskie also has pending charges. A mistrial was declared in June on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony. Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
Leschinskie, who was removed from office by a county judge last year because he had a felony cocaine drug conviction in 2009, is back on the May primary ballot for the Republican nomination of Shamokin City Council. Leschinskie won the primary election in 2021, took the oath of office and served on the board for only a few weeks before he was removed.