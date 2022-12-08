SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr was not held in contempt of court following a hearing involving accusations that he allegedly recorded a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
On Thursday, Senior Judge Harrold Woelfel Jr. ruled that Leschinksie, 38, of Shamokin, will not be held in contempt of court for not telling the court during the June trial he had a copy of the video surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the date of the alleged incident but claimed he didn’t have it. Woelfel also ruled that the commonwealth could bring the charges to a new trial in the same case.
"Regardless of what the defendant had in his possession, it is the commonwealth's obligation to provide discovery," said Woelfel.
A mistrial was declared in June on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony. Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
Woelfel declared the mistrial saying Leschinskie’s attorney was not provided the footage despite Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie. Zenzinger provided copies of log sheets and a Right to Know request with Leschinskie’s name to the county requesting the footage.
Woelfel said Leschinskie had no way of knowing that the videos he received through a Right to Know Request were the same videos being used by the commonwealth. The fact that Leschinskie had the video "does not relieve the commonwealth from the obligation of providing discovery."
Zenzinger argued that she checked with Leschinskie and his attorney several times to ensure they had what they needed before trial.
In an unrelated case, Woelfel also denied a defense motion to disqualify the judge from proceeding over the case, sentencing and post-sentencing motions.
Leschinskie was sentenced by Woelfel in July to six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel’s husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Woelfel said he has "absolutely no doubt in my ability to be fair and impartial in the proceedings." He said he has no prejudice against Leschinskie and there is no appearance of impropriety.
"If I thought I couldn't be fair with you, the first thing I'd do is get off the bench," said Woelfel.
Conflicts Counsel Michael O’Donnelll said he intends to file a motion to stay sentencing.
Leschinskie's post-sentence motion challenging the case was also denied due to the operation of law. If Woelfel does not explicitly rule on the motion within 120 days, it is automatically denied, the judge said.
O'Donnell, who was appointed as Leschinskie's attorney in October, filed an amended post-sentence motion at the 121-day mark. O'Donnell said he needed time to review the cases, but Woelfel said the attorney should have filed a motion for an extension of time.