SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced next month after a jury found him guilty of one misdemeanor count of threatening a former city councilwoman’s husband.
Leschinskie, 38, of Shamokin, will appear for sentencing at 3:15 p.m. July 26 in Northumberland County Court in front of Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. After a one-day trial in May, a jury found Leschinskie guilty of one misdemeanor and not guilty of four other misdemeanor charges: one count of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct. Woelfel also found Leschinskie not guilty of three summary counts of disorderly conduct.
While accused of threatening the life of both former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband, Eric Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020, Leschinskie was only found guilty of terroristic threats against Eric Seidel.
The misdemeanor count carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie, who was barred in March from serving as Shamokin City councilman due to his status as a convicted felon, is also scheduled for a trial on an unrelated case next week at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony.
Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.