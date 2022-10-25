SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. is seeking a new attorney to represent him as he challenges a sentence of six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
On Tuesday, Senior Judge Harrold Woelfel Jr. told Leschinksie, 38, of Shamokin, he would check with the public defender’s office to determine whether Leschinskie qualified for a court-appointed attorney. If he is eligible, Woelfel said he would sign an order appointing an attorney from the conflicts counsel office to represent him in his post-sentence motion that seeks a new trial on the charges.
Leschinskie is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 on his motion asking the judge to recuse himself.
Leschinskie was sentenced by Woelfel in July to six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel’s husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie originally filed the post-sentence motion and then intended to withdraw that motion in favor of appealing the case to the state Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Woelfel said defendants cannot seek appeals to the higher court until the county court has rendered a decision.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Woelfel attempted to clarify why Leschinskie did not have an attorney. Stephanie Webb, the director of conflicts counsel, said the public defender’s office intended to push Leschinskie’s case to them due to a conflict of interest, but the conflicts counsel office never received an official request.
Webb and several conflict attorneys appeared in court to inform the judge why they would or wouldn’t be able to represent Leschinskie. Woelfel said Conflicts Counsel Michael O’Donnell would likely be appointed once Leschinskie’s eligibility was determined.
Leschinskie told the judge he felt like he was being “discriminated against” because he has been left without an attorney for six weeks. Defense attorney Michael Rudinskie, of Williamsport, withdrew as Leschinskie’s lawyer.
“You’re looking to throw me in jail,” said Leschinskie.
“Blame your attorney,” Woelfel said.
Woelfel said he was following the law and making sure “the I’s were dotted and T’s were crossed.”
Once the hearing was concluded, Leschinskie continued to speak and Woelfel instructed the former councilman to leave the courtroom.
In an unrelated case, after a mistrial was declared in June on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony, Leschinskie is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 8 in front of Woelfel. Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
Leschinskie was notified this second case is now back on the table. Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger asked the court to hold Leschinskie in contempt of court for not telling the court during the trial he had a copy of video surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the date of the alleged incident but claimed he didn’t have during the June trial.
Woelfel declared the mistrial saying Leschinskie’s attorney was not provided the footage despite Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie. Zenzinger provided copies of log sheets and a Right to Know request with Leschinskie’s name to the county requesting the footage.