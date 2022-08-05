SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. filed a motion in Northumberland County Court this week seeking a new trial after a jury found him guilty of a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Leschinskie, 38, was sentenced by Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. last week to six months to 23 years in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. The post-sentence motion, filed Wednesday in Northumberland County Court, alleges that Leschinskie was denied his due process under both the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions and the court.
"The court erred by not granting a motion to recuse even though the defendant had filed several complaints to the judiciary board," Leschinskie wrote. "The court erred when the defendant requested a mistrial because it was said the defendant was a felon in front of the jury. The court gave a cautionary instruction, but this was insufficient to erase the prejudice."
Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel's husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie: the court's errors
Furthermore, Leschinskie wrote, the commonwealth played a recording where Leschinskie said, "You want a felon, I'll give you a felon." This also did not cure the prejudice from the jury, he said.
County Detective Degg Stark, the charging officer, testified that Leschinskie was given an opportunity to respond to his questions. Leschinskie has a right to remain silent, and cautionary instructions were insufficient, Leschinskie wrote.
The court also erred when a statement by Jamie Yurick was read into the record, Leschinskie wrote.
"The court denied the defendant's objection during the closing arguments when the assistant district attorney indicated the county detective had enough evidence to get a sense of what happened," Leschinskie wrote. "This clearly was indicated that the District Attorney's Office believed there was enough for reasonable doubt even though the commonwealth did not interview witnesses.
The sentence of 6 to 23 months is "unduly harsh" under the circumstances of the case, and because Leschinskie has a medical condition that cannot be addressed during incarceration, he wrote.
"The verdict went against the weight of the evidence in regards to the charge of terrorist threats," Leschinskie wrote. "The commonwealth failed to establish the intent elements since the defendant did not act on the victim."
Leschinskie was barred in March from serving as Shamokin City councilman due to his status as a convicted felon. Woelfel ordered Leschinskie to report on Aug. 29, but the post-sentence motion postpones that until a decision is handed down within 120 days.
Hearing scheduled in an unrelated case
In an unrelated case, after a mistrial was declared in June on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony, Leschinskie is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in front of Woelfel. Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
During the sentencing last week, Leschinskie was notified this second case is now back on the table. Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger asked the court to hold Leschinskie in contempt of court for not telling the court during the trial he had a copy of video surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the date of the alleged incident he claimed he didn't have during the June trial.
Woelfel declared the mistrial saying Leschinskie's attorney was not provided the footage despite Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie. Zenzinger provided copies of log sheets and a Right to Know request with Leschinskie's name to the county requesting the footage.