SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal to a higher court in the case where a jury found him guilty of a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Leschinskie, 38, of Shamokin, filed the notice in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday, saying he is appealing the case to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. A ruling has yet to be made on Leschinskie's post-sentence motion filed in county court earlier this month that seeks a new trial on the charges.
"I know this will kill the post-sentence motion," said Leschinskie. "I filed this because there is no response from Judge Woelfel."
Leschinskie was sentenced by Senior Judge Harrold Woelfel Jr. in July to six months to 23 years in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel’s husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie said the case has become political with Valley Republicans trying to interfere. He said the judge has been prejudiced against him.
"I want to get it in front of the Superior Court, get an independent judge to look at the case and grant a new trial," said Leschinskie. "I want to get it settled and moved on. My goal is to get pardoned, and these cases prevent that from happening."
Leschinskie is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in front of Woelfel on this case.
In an unrelated case, after a mistrial was declared in June on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony, Leschinskie is scheduled for a criminal motion hearing at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 27 in front of Woelfel. Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
Leschinskie was notified this second case is now back on the table. Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger asked the court to hold Leschinskie in contempt of court for not telling the court during the trial he had a copy of video surveillance footage from inside the courthouse on the date of the alleged incident he claimed he didn’t have during the June trial.
Woelfel declared the mistrial saying Leschinskie’s attorney was not provided the footage despite Zenzinger telling the courts the footage was given to Leschinskie. Zenzinger provided copies of log sheets and a Right to Know request with Leschinskie’s name to the county requesting the footage.