SUNBURY — Former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie Jr. intends to fight a one to three-month sentence handed down by a Northumberland County judge on Tuesday.
Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. imposed the sentence after Leschinskie was found guilty last month by a jury of one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court. Leschinskie, 38, is accused of recording a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court on Jan. 4, 2019, following a summary trial.
The sentence runs consecutively to a previous unrelated conviction of six to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, meaning Leschinskie faces a total of seven to 26 months in state prison. Leschinskie and Conflicts Counsel Michael O'Donnell are fighting both of these sentences.
"This is proof that I am treated differently by the District Attorney and the court system," said Leschinskie. "Every day I read about less time given to drug dealers and rapists. The prisons are overpacked. Everything with Joe Leschinskie is jail, jail, jail."
At the trial, Leschinskie avoided conviction on two other misdemeanor counts when Woelfel granted a defense motion to dismiss one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function and one count of disorderly conduct. He faced a maximum jail sentence of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.
On Jan. 4, 2019, Judge Paige Rosini found Leschinskie guilty of a traffic violation, which was filed by state police at Stonington relating to a June 2018 incident. Following the hearing, witnesses said Leschinskie bragged to a state trooper and two other law enforcement officials that the “Superior Court will like this” and then played the recording of a trooper's testimony from his phone.
Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel's husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie and defense attorney Michael O'Donnell said they will be filing post-sentence motions in an effort to overturn the sentence. O'Donnell requested probation for Leschinskie.
The Northumberland County Prison has staffing issues and Leschinskie has medical issues where he needs to use a breathing machine at night, they said.
Leschinskie said he is a leader in the community and putting him in prison for these crimes is a "corruption of the system." He asked Woelfel for mercy.
Woelfel said he based his decision on Leschinskie's prior record and the statements made at the hearing.