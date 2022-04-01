SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man barred this week from serving as Shamokin City councilman said on Friday he would not appeal the decision of President Judge Charles Saylor.
Joseph Leschinskie Jr., 37, who was elected with 518 votes to one of two open city council positions in November, said he would not appeal Saylor' decision this week to a higher court. Saylor on Wednesday ruled that Leschinskie cannot hold his seat, citing the Pennsylvania Constitution that bars those with felony convictions from holding public office. Leschinskie was convicted in 2009 of a felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
"They said I would never win a political race because of my past; I won," Leschinskie said in a post online and later confirmed his decision with The Daily Item. "After I won they said I can't be sworn in; I was, and I pulled off the swearing in of a lifetime. They said I will never serve; I did. I have made a final and clear decision, that I will not be appealing Judge Saylor's decision to a higher court. I have put myself through enough over the last six years, took time away from myself and my family, and I will never get that time back."
Leschinskie was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3. Mayor Rick Ulrich said on Thursday that the city should respect the judge’s order.
"During those six years, I have been arrested on bogus charges for fighting for the right thing, for standing up for what is right, thousands of dollars in legal fees, jail, all the pain I've caused the people around me," said Leschinskie. "Politics has made me an ugly person, both inside and out, and I've lost myself in it. On Wednesday, that was a signal from above that this wasn't for me. I always gave 100 percent, no one can ever question that."
Leschinskie said he cleared his office out, left his keys on the desk and wrote a note calling council members cowards.
"I did what I could when I was there," he said. "I have everything I had. I understand people are pissed off and they have every right to be. To win an election, to be told their votes didn't count, people of Shamokin got screwed again."
Leschinskie said it's his goal to make sure District Attorney Tony Matulewicz doesn't get reelected in 2024. Matulewicz filed the original petition to remove Leschinskie from office.
"Game on, Tony Matulewicz," said Leschinskie. "That will my final chapter in politics."
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this commonwealth.”
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. Violating the law results in removal from office, as Saylor ordered on Wednesday.
Ulrich said on Thursday that the city has 30 days to fill the vacancy. He said there may be a special public meeting. The next public city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 11.