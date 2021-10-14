The need for nuanced understanding seems to be lost in this era of extreme political partisanship. Could it be possible that there’s some middle ground rather than this black and white “my side is all pure and faultless, but everyone on the other side is ignorant, corrupt and evil” framing?
For those with absolute faith in the system, the political establishment and their approach, history is replete with examples of the authorities being dead wrong. There was a time when eugenics was considered to be good science. For those stuck on the conspiracy side this time around, consider Hanlon’s razor: “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.” And, lastly, the very intelligent and experts are as (or more) susceptible to group think, confirmation bias and functional fixedness or getting stuck on one perspective.
So let’s have a vigorous and open debate. In complex matters nobody has the complete picture in and of themselves. Wisdom requires not only knowledge, but humility and respect for others.
Joel Stoltzfus,
Lewisburg