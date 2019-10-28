SUNBURY — The father of Arabella Parker said he is "crushed and sickened" by what police said happened to his 3-year old daughter in a letter he wrote to Northumberland County Court.
Karl Parker, currently incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township following a DUI charge, filed a five-page letter in Northumberland County Court addressed to Northumberland County Children and Youth Services caseworker Alexis Young and supervisor Tracy Guinther. He wrote he would not sign over custody of his daughter, 3-year-old Arabella Parker but would sign over temporary custody to the baby's aunt.
"There is no excuse for these evil acts, and failure to act," Karl Parker wrote. "I have never been so crushed and sickened within me by the things done to my baby girl."
Arabella Parker was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10. State troopers said Jahrid Burgess beat the child so badly she had to have part of her brain removed.
"My guilt is not physically being there for my daughter to protect her," Karl Parker wrote. "I have been unable to grasp an understanding of how morally depraved a person could be who caused this."
On Thursday, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, the mother of Arabella, was also arrested on charges of felony endangering the welfare of children.
Karl Parker wrote he is saddened by the decisions she made. "What Samantha (Delcamp) has been unable to see is the decisions she made put her addiction and paramour above our daughter," he wrote.
Karl Parker then went on to write he has been speaking with Mandy Kegler, the aunt of Arabella. "I have had serious discussions with Mandy (Kegler) and I trust her," he wrote.
Karl Parker said he wanted to "reserve his right to all major decisions when it comes to Arabella. I trust Arabella to be released to Mandy Kegler's temporary custody," he wrote.
Kegler was granted temporary custody of Arabella last week by Judge Hugh Jones. Kegler said she has been talking to Karl Parker daily and providing him with updates.
"I will continue to keep him well aware of this situation," she said Monday.