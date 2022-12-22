SELINSGROVE — Veteran Selinsgrove Police Officer Scott Grove has been placed on paid administrative leave for insubordination and harassing the chief of police, Snyder County district attorney and several other elected officials.
Grove said he received a one-page letter Thursday from Chief Shanee Mitchell informing him of “disciplinary and possible other charges being brought against you due to your recent behavior.”
The charges include insubordination toward Mitchell and Mayor Jeff Reed for failing to follow their orders to address his work-related concerns through the union and harassment of Mitchell, Reed, District Attorney Michael Piecuch and council members Marvin Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens through numerous telephone calls, emails and text messages between Dec. 14 through Monday.
“You repeatedly disrespected your immediate supervisor and threatened her with retaliation for official decisions,” the letter said.
Grove also did not heed warnings to cease contacting the chief and the other individuals. “Contact was threatening, irrational and derogatory in nature,” the letter said.
Grove denies the charges and said he was only expressing his feelings about concerns he has regarding police coverage in the borough, including Mitchell not filling any shifts and residing two hours from Selinsgrove.
“I’ve worked (as a borough police officer) for 25 years and have never been written up,” he said. “Mitchell comes along, and I’m suspended. I did nothing wrong.
“It’s not about racism. It’s about her not doing her job to protect the residents of Selinsgrove.”
Mitchell, a former City of Philadelphia lieutenant, is the area’s first Black and female police chief. In August, she replaced Tom Garlock who served as Selinsgrove borough’s police chief for 27 years.
Regarding the harassment claims, Grove said he called each of the council members a single time and reached out to Piecuch after Mitchell said his behavior was “irrational.”
Piecuch declined comment.
The borough council held a closed-door meeting with Mitchell Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation with Grove. No action was taken afterward and members were told to not discuss personnel matters.
Mitchell informed Grove in the letter that a hearing will be held before her and members of the borough council’s personnel committee in the next two weeks.
Potential discipline he faces ranges from a letter of reprimand to termination. Until a decision is made by the borough council, Grove remains on paid administrative leave.