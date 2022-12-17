SELINSGROVE — Several Dauntless Hook & Ladder Company volunteers gathered at the station Saturday to respond to about 50 letters sent to Santa at three mailboxes set up in Selinsgrove and Penn Township.
Many letter-writers asked for toys, but one wish list included a fire truck and another an axe, said Elda Hricko, a fire hall social member.
“We’re telling them to ask their parents about safety,” said Hricko.
In addition to asking Santa for certain gifts, letter writers are commenting on how much they like Christmastime.
“Kids want Santa to send snow,” she said.