LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in Lewis Township early Wednesday morning.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly said crews were dispatched to 40 Horseshoe Lane just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. The home is located in a heavily wooded area on a private road off Sportman's Club Road about five miles outside the borough of Mifflinburg.
"We had State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski in this morning," said Bierly. "He determined it was accidental. It appears to be a faulty appliance on an enclosed porch just outside the structure. It was a mobile home that had been modified with a wood frame structure."
The driveway was narrow and tight, so only one fire truck was able to get down the lane. Water was supplied from the main road, said Bierly.
The name of the single occupant was not available, but the owner's pet did perish in the fire, he said.
"The owner was home," said Bierly. "He was fortunate that the smell of the smoke and noise from the fire crackling and popping woke him up. He said the fire was raging when he awoke. He went to the neighbor's house to call 911."
Bierly said the fire was "very well involved" when firefighters arrived on the scene. Ammunition in the house also exploded, causing a tense situation, but no further casualties were reported with the exception of bee stings at at the fill site at the pool at the Buffalo Valley Sportsman Club.
"New Berlin encountered a large hornet's nest," he said.
The crews left the scene around 8 a.m., he said.
The house was a total loss, he said.
"Nothing was salvageable," he said.
The American Red Cross was in contact with the homeowner this morning to assist in his needs, he said.
In addition to Mifflinburg, other responding units included those from New Berlin, West End, Penns Creek, Middleburg and Turbot Township. Milton was on stand-by.