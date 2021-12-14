LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Department will close on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Refuse routes normally serviced on Fridays will be serviced on Thursdays. Collection scheduled for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will begin earlier than usual. Residents are encouraged to put their trash out the night before on these two days.

Tags

Trending Video