LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Department will close on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Refuse routes normally serviced on Fridays will be serviced on Thursdays. Collection scheduled for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will begin earlier than usual. Residents are encouraged to put their trash out the night before on these two days.
Lewisburg adjusts trash pickups for upcoming holidays
Tags
Trending Video
Eric Scicchitano
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today