LEWISBURG — A new ordinance in Lewisburg allows property owners to construct Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and addresses parking concerns associated with older regulations that effectively prevented them.
An ADU, often called a mother-in-law suite or a carriage shed apartment, are smaller “bonus units” that can be built in a homeowner’s attic, garage, basement, or elsewhere on a property to accommodate more people. The ordinance was adopted by borough council members on Tuesday.
“Overall, I’m really pleased with the passage of the ADU ordinance, over time, it will create more and different kinds of places to live in the borough, growing our tax base and making us a more welcoming community,” said Taylor Lightman, the director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
In early 2022, Lewisburg Neighborhoods formed a study group to look at ways to increase the supply and affordability of housing within the borough because affordable, available, livable housing units are key to a thriving, diverse community. The study group, which consisted of Lightman, borough President Debra Sulai, LDP Executive Assistant Lynne Ragusea, Mayor Kendy Alvarez, and former borough community development manager Steve Beattie, collaborated with Central Keystone Council of Governments and the Union County Housing Authority to acquire data to better understand the problems and find effective interventions, Lightman said.
“When we were about to adopt the ADU ordinance, we realized that effectively it would be impossible to build anywhere because of the amount of parking our zoning laws required for any new development,” said Lightman. “The history of how and why we require such a large amount of parking for any new development is complicated, but back in the last century when automobiles were new, planners thought that it would be forward-thinking to require every new building and business supply all the parking it would possibly need.”
In Lewisburg until recently, property owners would need a mandatory two parking spots for a single-family home and one spot for every three seats at a restaurant, said Lightman.
“These policies broadly across America have contributed to the hollowing out of our downtowns making them places one could cheaply and easily drive to, but nowhere you’d want to spend any time,” said Lightman. “So, nowadays, municipalities big and small across the country are going back and removing these parking requirements. Removing minimum parking requirements is a pretty widely held view amongst planning professionals and advocated for by groups like Strong Towns.”
Parking requirements limit how much and what can be built on a given lot, and are expensive to build, adding to the cost of development, he said.
“Furthermore, we looked at the transportation data from the U.S. Census and found that a majority of households only had one vehicle anyway, so it seemed out of step to have the minimum amount of parking per household be two spots,” said Lightman.
The current system adopted Tuesday eliminates commercial parking requirements, letting businesses make that decision for themselves, eliminates residential parking requirements in the downtown commercial zoning district, reduces the minimum residential requirements to one per unit, allows residential units to substitute one car parking spot for three covered bicycle parking spots and requires pop-up bicycle parking for 1 percent of expected attendees at borough events/festivals if there is more than 1,000 participants expected, according to the ordinance.
“The idea is for this to spur more sustainable development in the borough, create walkable neighborhoods, and build more housing,” said Lightman.
The new ordinance does not permit ADUs for student housing of full-time undergraduate students. The finished floor elevation needs to be 18 inches above the 100-year flood base. New units cannot be built within the regulatory floodway. If it’s the third or more units on a parcel, the property owner must seek conditional approval.
“The ADU and parking changes align with community initiatives to have more housing available that is affordable,” said Alvarez. “This is the first actionable step from a series of conversations I expect there will be more.”