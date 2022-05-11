LEWISBURG —The Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association will be hosting an Election Day Spaghetti dinner from 5 until 7 p.m. on May 17 at Donald H. Eichorn Middle School.
Cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12.
Volunteers are welcome to participate.
“We encourage you to vote, then come and enjoy a great meal with the best sauce in the area,” according to a release by the Alumni Association. Meals will be cooked by members of the class of 1958.
Eat-in or take out options will be available.