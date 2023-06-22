LEWISBURG — The borough council members of Lewisburg approved 400-page Flood Mitigation Study prepared by Herbert-Rowland & Grubic (HRG) subject to revisions of grammatical and technical aspects not related to the substance.
The study began in August 2022. The project is being funded by a $100,000 grant from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development's Strategic Management Planning Program Grant program and $120,000 in funds from Lewisburg Borough.
The recommendations for the first two to three years are to implement a borough operational action recovery plan; to consider updates to the borough ordinances pertaining to historic structures in the floodplain, freeboard and impervious area requirements; to further define a floodplain overlay district that extends beyond the 100-year floodplain; to integrate becoming flood resilient community toolbox resources into borough website; to continue public education and outreach at local events; and to review borough community rating service improvements during the regular renewal cycle, according to the report.
The recommendations for three to six years out are to seek funding to conduct an analysis of Limestone/Bull Run west of Route 15 and below St. George to discover potential future solutions; to develop programs and implement a green infrastructure demonstration project; and to seek funding to work with individual businesses in the floodway to create flood plans, according to the report.
The recommendations for six to 10 years out are to enact a dedicated flood mitigation revenue stream to support private property retrofits/mitigation measures; to evaluate creating a dedicated flood mitigation revenue stream for borough flood mitigation capital projects and borough disaster relief funding; to install steam gauges in Limestone/Bull Run Watershed to monitor runoff events; and to consider removal of select bridges/culverts in the Limestone/Bull Run corridor, according to the report.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER