LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School Board members are moving forward with several measures to assist in accessibility for those with physical disabilities.
At Thursday night's public meeting, the board members unanimously approved the next steps in improvements at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School athletic field and repairing/replacing two aging wheelchair lifts at the middle school and Kelly Elementary School. Both Board President Erin Jablonski and Director Jamie Lyons discussed how these projects would improve accessibility.
"I think it's important to remember how important it is to people and their families," said Lyons. "If you want your mom to come to an event and she can't because she can't get to the soccer field, that sucks and that's terrible. That impacts everybody, it impacts self esteem, it impacts the community. It's important to always remember that. It's usually very small populations, but it's a big deal to those small populations. It's great we have those improvements."
Not having proper access is "very othering" to those in those populations, said Lyons.
The board approved Hummer Turf Grass Systems, of Manheim, using Watson Excavating, at a bid of $424,632. There were two other bids: Keystone Sports Construction, using Gutelius Excavating, at $487,315.86; and a second bid from Hummer Turf Grass Systems, using Gutelius Excavating, at $454,893.
The plan is to convert the existing baseball/football practice field into a full-size football/soccer field. All existing baseball field amenities, including dugouts, will be removed to accept new field(s) location and grading. The existing bleacher sets will be saved and utilized on new field orientation, according to Hummer's proposal.
"The new grading of the field will be vastly improved to allow for a flat surface for athletic play," according to Hummer's proposal. "After surveying and reviewing existing elevations inside fence area, it was determined to grade field on a sheet flow (.75% slope) from south to north. This slope was determined to meet existing elevations outside of the field and all fence elevations and to get achieve a balanced site in terms of cut and fills. With this slope, the athletic field area will receive a full Sand Grid Drainage system to help with quicker draining of the field after weather events. Two goals posts will also be installed that would accept soccer goals (by owner)underneath them. All areas will be fine graded and seeded with additional preparation, including laser grading, on athletic field area to ensure a safe and consistent playing surface."
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said the work will be done over the summer and seeding will be done over the fall.
"The field will be off-limits for a year to allow the grass to take. We are hopeful by August 2024 that the fields will be open and ready for play," said Fairchild.
Jablonski said this is a "near-permanent solution" for all junior high sports.
"This gets us accessibility, which is something we talked about quite a bit," said Jablonski.
Presently the wheelchair lifts next to the stage areas at Kelly and middle school near the gym in both locations are more than 30 years old. The unit at Kelly isn't working and doesn't meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and the unit at the MS has been repaired and is functioning again. However, both units need to be replaced with modern, reliable technology, according to district officials.
The school board members approved a $1,057.50 proposal from Garaventa Lift to take parts from the middle school unit and use it to repair the Kelly unit and then replace the middle school unit at $26,650. This will allow a new unit at the middle school to reliably function as necessary and will keep the Kelly unit functional while they plan to replace it next summer. Because the location of the lift at Kelly no longer meets the newest ADA standards, they need to plan for construction and possible relocation of a new lift to meet ADA standards. They will plan to pursue this in the coming school year, with a replacement scheduled for Summer 2024, according to district officials.