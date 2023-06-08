LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School Board approved a final budget for the 2023-24 school year with a 3.5 percent tax increase.
At Thursday night's public meeting, the board unanimously passed the $39.6 million budget that increases taxes by .66 mills. This brings the total tax millage rate to 19.39 mills.
"We just had the biggest tax raise that I remember, or one of the biggest ones. We don't take that lightly," said Director Jordan Fetzer. "There are definitely community members who will feel the impact of that tax increase. There are also community members who will be upset with us that we didn't take more or do more with that money. There's no easy solution to raising taxes and spending that."
Fetzer said he understands if a taxpayer would react negatively.
"I certainly don't love it as a taxpayer in the district. We don't take that lightly and we really try to pinch every penny that we possibly can. Pretty big decisions tonight, but decisions that aren't super fun to make as a board member."
Directors Jaime Lyons and Virginia Zimmerman made and seconded the motion to pass the budget and the tax rate. It passed unanimously 8-0.
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said an average homeowner with a house assessed at $100,000 would pay an additional $66 a year on their tax bill.
The district was permitted to raise taxes by 4.7 percent, which was the maximum allowed by the state's Act 1 index, said Fairchild.
Inflation was the biggest factor in proposing the tax increase this year, he said.
Board President Erin Jablonski said that Thursday night was the "fourth time we've seen the budget publicly and the infinite time we've seen it ever."