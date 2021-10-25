LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area uploaded a new pre-election video to www.lwvlewisburgarea.org where four of seven candidates for the Lewisburg Area School Board address whether they’d follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on masking in school buildings.
All seven candidates were invited to participate, according to the Lewisburg League. Candidates Mary Brouse, Kristin Kraus, Heather Haynos and Mary Ann Sigler Stanton responded to the invite.