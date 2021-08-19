Fair use of video excerpts from a public meeting of the Lewisburg Area School Board brought forth a since-resolved issue between a district resident and the superintendent.
Billy Allred said three videos were created and uploaded to YouTube via the channel LASDWatch that used excerpts of Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock addressing Critical Race Theory and Allred’s own recorded comments on the issue. The comments were made during the Aug. 12 meeting of the school board.
The excerpts were taken from the district’s own recording of the entire meeting that’s also on YouTube. A district employee flagged the LASDWatch videos for copyright infringement and YouTube pulled them down. The video remains on the platform Rumble.
Polinchock agreed with Allred that the video constitutes fair use and doesn’t raise copyright issues. The district consulted with its solicitor, Patrick Fannelli, after the copyright matter came to their attention and have since rescinded the claims.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said there was no legal basis to flag the video for a copyright claim.
“Copyright only applies to ‘creative works fixed in a tangible medium.’ There’s nothing creative about the content of a public meeting, it’s purely factual, hence there’s no protectable copyright interest,” Melewsky said.
Melewsky added that there’s no expectation of privacy at public meetings, which could surprise some people when commenting. Their names and addresses would be reflected in meeting minutes and the video’s audio, she said.
Comments on CRT
In the videos, Polinchock said that the formal subject matter of Critical Race Theory is taught in law school and isn’t incorporated in public school curriculums. The district does, Polinchock said, monitor and respond to equity issues such as poverty, English as a second language and cultural barriers and how they impact a student’s experience and potential academic performance.
“There’s no intention to have (Critical Race Theory) in public schools,” Polinchock said. “Equity issues are not new. We’re trying to take a look at how we can first provide some professional development in all of these different areas and we’ll probably soon have a mandate.”
Allred challenged Polinchock’s assertions, saying a broader understanding of Critical Race Theory is needed when residents question its influence on local curriculum.
He read from a statement from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association which encourages school boards to adopt resolutions supporting the development of an anti-racist climate and reach understanding that racism is systemic and unconsciously rooted in policies and practices.
“That is the core basis of Critical Race Theory; unconscious bias, that’s what it’s about. I agree you’re not teaching the legal scholar-ese of what Critical Race Theory is. When we as citizens are coming to you, we’re hearing the buzzwords of CRT,” Allred said. “Equity is here and equity is part of Critical Race Theory.”
Claims cleared
Allred was satisfied the YouTube claims were rescinded. The videos were restored by Thursday afternoon. He was concerned the claims could risk his removal from the platform on a three strikes policy.
Allred initially said the group LASDWatch was prepared to take legal action but is no longer interested in that. He didn’t identify who all is involved in LASDWatch and identified himself as a spokesperson.
“If they’re willing to make it right I’ll go away and focus on bigger things. I won’t pursue it legally any further. I don’t see the point in that,” Allred said.
District residents raised potential safety concerns with the district’s full video since the camera remained fixed on the names and addresses of residents who submitted public comment by email as those comments were read aloud, Polinchock said.
The video was removed and the names blurred out before the edited video was uploaded. The names and addresses are still read aloud by John Fairchild, director of administrative services. This portion was not in the excerpted video clips, only in the full video version which LASDWatch also shared.
“It’s not copyright material. It’s a public meeting. At the next meeting we’re going to pan the camera somewhere else,” Polinchock said.
Lewisburg schools reopened for class this week. There are some new curriculums with new texts and associated websites. These are the things educators should be focused on, she said.
“We have a lot of work to do. This distraction is really not necessary,” Polinchock said.