A budget deficit nearing $1.1 million looms over the Lewisburg Area School District as administrators and the Board of Directors begin work to balance its spending plan for next school year.
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, presented an initial budget outlook Thursday as he does each November. Deficits at the process outset aren’t unusual, however, each of the past two budget seasons began with million-dollar holes. The 2022-23 budget has a beginning deficit of $1,091,058.
“That’s better than last year when we had a starting deficit of $1.4 million. Don’t panic. We’ve still got six months, eight months, to fix this,” Fairchild said.
Directors approved a tax increase of 0.52 mills to help balance the current year’s budget. It was the eighth increase in the past 10 years. The current millage rate is 18.23 mills, or $1,823 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Property taxes account for more than 52% of local revenue, with total combined local revenue totaling 72.5% of all money brought in by the district.
“Our local taxpayers are the backbone of the Lewisburg Area School District,” Fairchild said.
For the next budget, early estimates show revenues at $37,913,415 compared to expenses at $39,004,473. The usual suspects are pinned for increasing costs: charter school tuition, contracted employee raises, rising contribution rates for retiree pensions and potential increases for health insurance.
Potential retirements, a drop in funding from the state, out-of-district special education costs and an increase in charter school tuition all could drive spending higher, Fairchild warned.
Director Corey Heath referred to the deficit figure as the “ugly red number.”
Board President Jordan Fetzer said the board has its work cut out.
“It is pretty daunting to see that number again after a pretty hefty tax increase this past year,” Fetzer said.