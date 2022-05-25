LEWISBURG — Families and friends watched as the Lewisburg Area High School Class of 2022 filed into Bucknell University’s Sojka Pavillion for graduation Tuesday night.
The night was filled with encouraging messages from both school administration and graduating seniors as they looked toward the future. The Class of 2022 had 153 graduates, according to school board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman.
“As we leave tonight, I encourage you to continue to dream big,” said Carter Hoover, co-valedictorian along with Sophia Zhu.
He encouraged his classmates not to overlook the small moments, a sentiment shared by Salutatorian Catie Jacobson.
“I have spent so much of my life waiting for big moments. But when you’re waiting for bigger moments, its harder to enjoy the moment you’re in now,” said Jacobson. “Every so often, take a breath and enjoy where you are.”
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh said the day begins a new chapter for students.
“You have had 13 first days of school. One where you opened your locker in middle school for the first time,” said Baugh. “As you write the next couple chapters of your life, you’ll have many experiences and adventures.”
Zhu said seniors often talk about reinventing themselves in college, joining new communities and traveling to new places.
“Before we go our separate ways and become these fabulous new versions of ourselves, I’d like to recognize a few defining moments of our time in high school,” she said, sharing her personal highlights — little moments that she’ll cherish.
Zhu talked about the pandemic in her valedictory address, recalling the abrupt shifts to remote instruction and the uncertainty the Class of 2022 faced.
“Caring for loved ones, monitoring cases and masking in school were difficult but selfless acts that we all performed,” she said. “I’d like to recognize how, not only did we make it through that period, but we also grew into the better and stronger people that we are today.”
Class President Ryan Shabahang said by the time the Class of 2022 retires, the world will be a better place.
“There will be widespread equality, less poverty,” Shabahang said. “We have seen the talents of this class for 12 years now.”
He urged people to treat others with kindness and said it is okay to fail.
“We will change the world when we get back up and try again,” Shabahang said.
Senior Doral Pilling, who represented SUN Area Technical Institute, told his classmates the decisions they make will be their own.
“It’s your decision to choose whether what you are doing makes you happy. We are accountable for what we do along the way. Our choices are our own and can’t be affected by other people’s opinions,” he said.
Throughout the night, speakers took time to thank their families, teachers and school administrators for their work. Baugh asked the seniors to stand and applaud their parents.
Parent Brock Baker said the day was all smiles as he watched his son, Brennan, receive his diploma.
Baker said after the past two years, the day was “surreal.”
“I think back to analyzing commencement speeches in AP Language and now I’ve sat through one of my own,” said new graduate Connor Murray.
District parent Jordi Comas said Shabahang’s speech made him think when Shabahang said kindness is a skill.
“I think this generation — due to the way schools and families lean into acceptance and equity — will put what they have learned into practice for the good,” said Comas, a Lewisburg borough councilman.
Comas, who is married to Zimmerman, has two children who graduated Tuesday, Aley and Thea Zimmerman-Comas.
“It’s been an evening of whimsy and joyful optimism for the future,” said Aley.
High school Principal Paula Reber said she was proud of the graduates.
“Class of 2022, I know that we cannot wait to see where your next adventures take you,” she said.