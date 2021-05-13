The Lewisburg Area School Board voted Thursday to hire a new assistant principal for the high school.
Joshua Popowycz takes over the position on July 1. His starting salary is $85,000. Popowycz currently works as a high school social studies teacher and athletic director at Sullivan County School District.
Popowycz succeeds Eric Wetzel who on July 1 will begin a new position himself at Lewisburg Area: principal of Linntown Intermediate School.
Linntown’s current principal, Jeremiah Bennett, is leaving the district to become principal at Northumberland Christian School.
Charter school resolution
The school board cast a 5-4 vote to approve a Charter School Funding Reform Resolution.
Support for the resolution was sought by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. It calls on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to revise the existing charter school funding systems for regular and special education.
Many Pennsylvania school boards, Lewisburg Area included, have raised concerns about the increasing cost to fund the online public schools.
Lewisburg Area saw its cyber charter tuition costs soar during the pandemic, from less than $400,000 in 2019-20 to more than $1.1 million in 2020-21. Public schools pay the full tuition for students who opt to attend public cyber charter schools. The cost per pupil varies by district. At current rates, Lewisburg Area pays $13,536 for regular education and $26,145.08 for special education.
Voting in favor were directors Cory Heath, Erin Jablonski, Mary Brouse, Mary Ann Stanton and Virginia Zimmerman. Voting in dissent were directors Lisa Clark, Jordan Fetzer, John Rowe and Tera Unzicker-Fassero.
There was no discussion on the topic Thursday, however, directors spoke at length about the issue in previous meetings. There’s never been a defense mounted during these discussions in favor of the state’s funding formula. It’s widely been criticized. However, dissent arose over whether it was appropriate to lobby as a governing entity and if supporting such a resolution would be perceived as an attack on school choice.
Other business
The school board voted to contract with a company, SHI of New Jersey, to provide 155 Chromebooks for fourth- and fifth-grade students ahead of next school year. The combined cost of $62,382.85 included the Chromebooks, operating system license and three-year protection plan. SHI’s proposal included a two-year extended warranty not offered by two other vendors that bid on the project: Trox, $61,237.40; GCI, $62,930.
Milton Area School District was given retroactive permission to use Lewisburg Area’s Pawling Complex as Milton’s facilities are under construction. Fees were waived.
A permanent disc golf course, gifted by the Green Dragon Foundation, will be installed on the high school grounds.