LEWISBURG — Twenty-nine custodial, maintenance, and cafeteria staff members in Lewisburg Area School District will see $150,000 worth of wage increases for the upcoming school year.
At Thursday night's school board meeting, the board unanimously approved the starting wages and step increases for the employees, retroactive to July 1. Employees saw between 20 to 30 percent increases in their wages.
"It is a significant bump for our existing staff," said John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
Last month, a AFSCME union representative at Lewisburg Area School District expressed his grievances about the school board's actions during the negotiations for the employees. The previous three-year union contract expired on June 30.
Fairchild said on Thursday that negotiations started in early 2023, but one employee filed a decertification petition with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board. This filing put a mandated stop to negotiations.
On July 18, 25 members of the union met to vote on decertification. A majority of the members — 18 of the 25 — voted to disband the union, Fairchild said.
This allowed the school board members to meet with the employees and vote on Thursday to reintegrate those 29 employees back into the support staff handbook.
"This is a story of closure as we bring our maintenance, custodians and food service workers into the already existing support staff handbook," said Superintendent Cathy Moser.
Fairchild said there was a "major shift" in the starting wage matrix for secretaries, aides and substitutes, increasing salaries by a total of more than $100,000. That vote was taken earlier this year and effective on July 1.
The vote on Thursday "completed the picture" for employees, he said.
The wages were accounted for in the 2023-24 budget, said Fairchild.
Maintanence employees who are directed by the district to obtain or maintain an HVAC certification are entitled to an additional $5 per hour added to their hourly wage. Maintenance or custodial personnel who are directed by the district to obtain or maintain a PA Department of Agriculture Pesticide license are entitled to an additional $3 per hour added to their hourly wage.
In other business, the board approved an interpreter specialist agreement with Nyree D. Hack. Hack's employment will start Aug. 21 and will expire June 30, 2027.
The starting salary is $50,160 with annual increases. The final year of the contract will have a salary of $55,766 for the 2026-27 school year.