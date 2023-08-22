LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District will have vape detectors in the high school and middle school when students return to classes Wednesday.
The district recently approved the procurement and installation of Halo vape detection systems in the high school and middle school for a total cost of $66,665.59. Installation started on Aug. 14.
"We, like other surrounding districts, are taking this step to continue to be vigilant and to keep our students safe," said Superintendent Cathy Moser. "Many other districts have already had these installed, and for us, this is a new step in conjunction with proactive health education as to the dangers associated with vaping. The installation is underway but not completed as of (Monday)."
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said the vape detectors are being funded through "existing capital project funds in hand."
Valley school districts across the region are cracking down on vaping. Earlier this year, Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle told school board members that the district was awarded a $47,680 Safe Schools Targeted Grant to help address vaping in its schools. Vape detectors will now be installed in all bathrooms within the high school and middle school.
In March, Milton Area's Max Campbell, the dean of students at the secondary level, reported that vaping incidents in the middle school increased by 540 percent in just 2.5 school years, rising from five incidents in 2020-21 to 27 incidents so far in 2022-23. In total, the middle school had 39 vaping incidents since the 2021-22 school year and the high school has had 64.
Milton School Board adopted a new policy on Feb. 2 to start addressing the rising incidents.
Moser declined to share the number of incidents and disciplinary actions applied in specific cases.
"Vaping is a real concern for us as a district, as we feel students have much to learn about the substances and the effects on health and wellbeing," said Moser.
The district has a policy that bans vaping products in the district. A student who violates the policy will be subject to disciplinary action, including expulsion and referral to prosecution and fines if convicted.
At the Aug. 10 public meeting of the school board, Director Tera Unzicker-Fassero note the district was spending more than $91,000 on vape detectors and cameras on buses in order to keep students safe. In addition to the vape detectors, the board had also approved SkEYEWatch for the purchase and installation of cameras on buses at an initial investment of $26,416 and a monthly cost of $1,104.
"The kids don't get it," she said. "They don't understand the dangers of what they're doing to their bodies, the dangers they're doing to their friends."
These are items that have been needed "for a long time," said Unzicker-Fassero.