LEWISBURG — Agriculture continues to be a major driver in the Union County economy.
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area said “increasingly diverse and alternate agricultural industrial processes are changing the economy and challenging the bucolic agricultural way of life.”
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning and Economic Development, will take part in their “March Educational Forum,” according to a release.
The event is open to the public. McLaughlin will discuss the challenges and opportunities related to Union County’s agricultural economy in a talk titled “Cash Crops in Union County: Chickens, Cows, Corn, Hogs, Oh My!”
McLaughlin, a certified planner for over 25 years, has “helped rural communities deal effectively with these changes through collaborative partnerships and multi-municipal solutions that promote sustainability.”
The virtual meeting at 12 p.m. on March 15, will open at 11:30 a.m. The program will be followed by “an optional small group discussion.” To register, email name and event topic/date to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. Registration deadline is March 13.