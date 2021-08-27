Lewisburg Area School Board directors are considering refinancing $28 million in existing debt, lowering the existing interest rate and saving an estimated $2.8 million.
The resulting savings could be used to help offset the cost of revamping HVAC in its elementary, intermediate and middle school buildings.
Melissa Hughes of PFM, the district’s financial advisor, presented a plan to board directors Thursday that could lower debt payments with savings realized over 18 years.
The gross savings is estimated at $3 million. As explained by Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, about $200,000 would be redirected to the Commonwealth. Because the district’s debt payments would be reduced, so, too, would the state’s reimbursements for past construction projects.
The debt in question consists of two bonds from the construction of the high school, one of which was refinanced last year, and a loan used as the district’s contribution to a construction project at SUN Area Technical Institute.
In conjunction with the latest refinancing proposal, directors are weighing taking a $5.1 million loan to be allocated toward a potential HVAC project at Kelly Elementary, Linntown Intermediate School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
Refinancing would lower the outstanding principal plus interest over 18 years to an estimated $43.5 million. Should the proposed loan be authorized, that would rise to $51.4 million.
Hughes proposed the board authorize the finance team to proceed at its Sept. 9 meeting. The suggested timeline would allow for a bond sale in November followed by a call of the bonds in February 2022.
Superintendent Dr. Jenn Polinchock said during the meeting that this week’s heatwave was particularly difficult on students in the above-mentioned schools. Early dismissals were considered but ultimately not enacted. Staff moved students to different locations in the buildings to find cooler spaces. Students struggling to handle the heat would not be given unexcused absences had they stayed home, she said.
The school district previously received quotes for such projects at each of the three school buildings. At $3.3 million, Eichhorn’s was the costliest. It was followed by $2.8 million estimated for Kelly and $2.1 million for Linntown.