LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) Board members at Thursday night's meeting were presented with a Long Range Financial plan, which includes a projection of $41.3 million in expenditures for school year 2023-24, and projected revenues of $40.7 million, leaving a deficit of $574,497.
The five year plan makes projections through 2029. The plan was presented at the meeting by John Fairchild, director of administrative services. These projections, however, "are not set in stone," Fairchild said.
The 2023-24 projections, however, were only a portion of an expansive 5-year project presentation through 2029. The presentation also included projected capital projects.
Forecasting the future is not an exact science, Fairchild said. "And the budget numbers are certainly open to change."
Assumptions were based on current contracts and previous year's spending trends.
Fairchild also noted that projections become less certain in "out years."
There will continue to be a great dependence on local tax revenue, Fairchild noted. "It would be difficult to project state subsidies at this time," he said. "Anything is possible with state funding." He projects no growth in federal funding.
Projected expenditures
The largest projected expenditure is likely to be health insurance, where Fairchild estimates a 12-15 percent increase each year.
Among other expenses are salaries and wages. As of now, any increase will conform to the current agreements, but Fairchild is anticipating about a 3 percent increase after the current contracts expire.
The Kelly School rooftop replacement is projected as the largest capital expense at $470,000. The running track resurfacing is projected at $244,000.
The district is also preparing for incoming high school and kindergarten student. School board President Dr. Erin Jablonski said parents of incoming freshmen got to learn about available elective courses on Thursday. She also said parents could make an appointment to register their child for kindergarten between March 29 and March 31.
There will be a snow make-up day on Feb. 17 and March 8.