LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School Board members have confidence in the district's interim superintendent as the search to replace Dr. Jennifer Baugh is underway.
Thursday was the board's first meeting since Baugh's departure.
Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser stepped into the interim role on July 1. Baugh took a superintendent’s job in Garfield County, Colorado, to be closer to her husband.
“My sincere appreciation for your expressed confidence that I feel I can step right in and continue the business and concerns per the boards purview, and I wanted to say that,” said Moser.
Board members had praise and expressed their confidence in Moser, who previously served as the district's interim superintendent.
“Seamless it the right word. We have such confidence in you (Moser),” said Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman.
Zimmerman said the district is in good hands moving forward.
“We appreciate your long-standing expertise,” said Board Member Heather Haynes.
Haynes said she welcomes new hires in the district.
Board Member Erin Jablonski said she welcomed the new hires to the district as well.
Moser said she was looking forward to moving forward with opportunities outside the pandemic.
She said the administration meets on Friday for bi-weekly meetings to receive updates about ongoing construction projects in the district.
“All things good, all things moving forward,” said Moser.
Moser said Linntown Elementary's electricity recently had to be temporarily shut off for maintenance reasons.
Some new classrooms have completed construction, Moser said. She said staff are excited to get in and start the new year.
“Summertime is still busy time,” she said.
She praised Director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild and High School Principal Paula Reber for their efforts over the summer.
Moser said July means the district is ever-closer to back-to-school activities. According to the calendar located on the district's website, the first day of school for students in Pre-K, kindergarten, fourth, sixth and ninth grades will be on Aug. 24. All other grades will begin classes on Aug. 25.
In other business, the board approved a Memorandom of Agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
Moser urged the board to approve the item.
The board approved updates to the non-union support staff handbook.