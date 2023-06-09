LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District hired a new assistant superintendent at Thursday night's public meeting.
Vincent Hoover, who currently works as the director of curriculum and instruction at Pine Grove Area School District in Schuylkill County, was unanimously hired by eight school board directors at a first-year salary of $101,500. Hoover fills the vacant position left when Cathy Moser was hired as district superintendent.
"We're very happy to welcome Vince Hoover to come in as the new assistant superintendent of the district," said Board President Erin Jablonski.
Hoover's three-year contract begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2026. Upon satisfactory work performance each year as determined by the board, Hoover will receive an annual increase in salary of no less than 1 percent of his current salary, according to the contract agreement.
The assistant superintendent's duties include "participation in professional associations and presence at numerous meetings, conventions and conferences in order to maintain awareness of current issues, programs and information," according to the agreement.
Moser was hired in October after being interim superintendent since July 1 following the departure of Dr. Jennifer Baugh. Baugh took a superintendent’s job in Garfield County, Colorado, to be closer to her husband.