LEWISBURG — Cathy S. Moser, who most recently had been acting as interim superintendent for the Lewisburg Area School District, was formally approved to fill the role at Thursday night's board meeting.
Moser's term as superintendent begins Friday, through June 30, 2026, with the understanding that the parties will negotiate and adopt an agreement at a subsequent meeting.
Moser had been under contract as assistant superintendent at a base salary of $135,750. When she took a position as interim superintendent, it was at a stipend of $115 per day, said district business manager John Fairchild.
Moser's salary as superintendent has yet to be determined, Fairchild said.
Upon being unanimously approved by the school board of directors, Moser thanked them for their faith in her.
"I am so pleased to get to continue the good work with an outstanding support staff, and to meet the needs of our students," she said. "I am equally glad to work with a great administrative team."
Moser said that in recent days she has had a chance to walk through all the school's hallways and classrooms, and noted that some painting might need to be done as well as some tile replacement.
At future meetings, Moser said she will lay out some long-range plans.
Earlier in the meeting Robert Kallin, president of the Green Dragon Foundation Board of Directors, gave its annual presentation to the Board.
Kallin noted that since the foundation came into being in 2008, with the purpose of enhancing the student experience, the foundation has raised more than $2 million for programs.
Last year, he reported, the foundation raised $599,000 for the district.