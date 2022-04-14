LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School Board members heard a presentation by the Equity Inclusion Committee during its regular meeting Thursday.
School principals were excused from the board meeting.
According to board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, there is a correlation between school work and socioeconomic status.
Socioeconomic relates to or concerns interaction of social or other economic factors in one's lifestyle.
It’s an opportunity to explain vision and what has been accomplished, said Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh.
Zimmerman said the district will focus on professional development for staff members and hold a focus group meeting for parents to better understand what was on the School Climate Survey. The meeting has not been scheduled yet.
“We know not every parent completed it,” Zimmerman noted before the meeting.
Zimmerman said the district will also focus on social and emotional strategies and that will be key.
Upcoming changes to the middle school schedule mean greater advances in time management, Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said impending changes increase time for math and science with middle school changes.
Zimmerman said new changes retain current time but adds a new “related arts category.”
Baugh said one of the strong points of the middle school program is kids in orchestra or band will have times to meet with ensembles during the day instead of after school.
“That's very invaluable,” said Baugh.
Baugh noted no other school activity would be competing with after-school sports or student transportation based on these changes.