LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District officials continue to tackle the district's budget deficit.
According to John Fairchild, director of administrative services, the district’s $1.09 million deficit was “whittled away a little bit as of January 13,” because of employee benefit changes, among other reasons. Fairchild noted a decrease in expenses and updates to school district property value of almost $40,000 as some reasons why the district’s deficit is now lower.
Fairchild said the district's remaining deficit is a bit less than $1 million, but added that the district is moving in the right direction to even further reduce the school district’s remaining deficit.
A preliminary vote on the district’s budget will be at the Feb. 10 meeting. The board will soon finalize health insurance rates for district employees. The vote on the district’s final budget is scheduled for June 9.
In November, directors approved a tax increase of 0.52 mills to help balance the current year’s budget. It was the eighth increase in the past 10 years. The current millage rate is 18.23 mills, or $1,823 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Property taxes account for more than 52% of local revenue, with total combined local revenue totaling 72.5% of all money brought in by the district.
In other news from last week's board meeting, directors learned school district personnel will be attending a virtual workshop on teenagers' online activities and presence in addition to the things they are up to that district staff might not be aware of.
The board voted to approve a use agreement with Bucknell University for the 2022 graduation, citing a better location for school staff and an unknown future for coronavirus spread, adding this allows greater availability of space to fit more people who wish to attend graduation.