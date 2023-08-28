LEWISBURG — Residents interested in being considered for the vacant position on the Lewisburg Area School Board have until Friday to submit applications.
The position was left vacant when Director Virginia Zimmerman submitted her resignation on Aug. 10. Zimmerman, a professor of English at Bucknell University and children's author, has been a school board director since 2017. Her current term was set to expire at the end of the calendar year.
Applications must be submitted to Paula Young, assistant board secretary, no later than noon Friday. Applications can be submitted either by email at young_p@dragon.k12.pa.us, by hand or USPS to 1951 Washington Ave., Lewisburg, PA, 17837.
Applicants must be available to participate in the interviews in person at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. The appointment will be made at the board meeting that evening.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the district for at least one year, be of good moral character, may not have been convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors, and cannot hold an incompatible office, such as mayor, county, or municipal official, etc. as defined in Section 322 of the School Code.
Applications can be found on the district's website at www.lasd.us.