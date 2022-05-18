LEWISBURG — Graduating students at Lewisburg high school mingled, ate pizza on the lawn, reminisced among themselves, and visited their former places of learning on Wednesday at their seventh annual Senior Walk.
“Lots of memories today,” said high school Principal Paula Reber at the start of the day.
Reber said the district's younger students will see the excitement graduates exude as they walk around in their gowns.
Emma Gemberling, 18, said she was going to miss friends the most.
“And a lot of teachers,” Gemberling said.
Gemberling, who will be attending the University of Rochester for a degree in Molecular Genetics, said she will not miss her AP Calculus class.
Kiran Bedi, 18, said she will miss the amount of growth and change she experienced as a student at Lewisburg Area High School.
Bedi, attending Franklin & Marshall College for a degree in Biology, also said she will miss the “small-town feel.”
She said her experience during the pandemic helped her grow.
Ryan Gilmore, 18, said it was a cool day. He said his impending college experience, for him, was a chance to meet new people and experience new things.
“I’ll be happy,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore, who will be attending Case Western for a mathematics degree, said his experience during the pandemic was “very jarring.”
“Lots of limitations, but we learned how to deal with it,” he said.
Gilmore said he will be attending Case Western in Cleveland, Ohio, for a degree in Mathematics.
Conner Wood said the day was a little overwhelming but was excited to see younger students during Senior Walk activities.
Wood, 18, also said he will miss being able to readily see friends each day but will not miss the homework. He will be attending Purdue University for a degree in Kinesiology. He said the pandemic helped him develop an ability to work through unpredictable times.
Douglas Taylor is going to miss the passion his teachers had for education, he said.
“Lewisburg puts in more effort to be mentors,” said Taylor. “They want you to be understood.”
Taylor said the COVID pandemic did not affect him this school year as it had in the past. He said it was more difficult to be productive when he was not in school.
He said in-person “was a lot better for me.”
Taylor said the pandemic was a period of calm.
“It helped me understand myself better,” said Taylor.
“I think it's really important and special for kids to remember where they came from,” said Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh. “And visit their teachers in middle and elementary school.”
Baugh said it is great for the teachers to “see them as young men and women, and the younger students to see them in cap and gowns so they can get excited themselves.”
"This is such a special tradition for our seniors to look back at where they've been as they turn toward the future," said School Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, who has twins graduating this year.
Board member Jordan Fetzer said it is awesome to see students returning to traditions that were suspended over the past two years.
Through slapping hands and the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” on the loudspeaker, Reber said the walk through Linntown Elementary is where she got emotional. Reber used to be principal at Linntown where she saw many in the graduating class growing up.
Reber announced to the class their valedictorians were Carter Hoover and Sophia Zhu, along with Catie Jacobson as the salutarian and Class President Ryan Shabahang.
The graduating speaker will be Dural Pilling from SUN Tech.
Karen Guissanie, an aide at Linntown, said “It’s always fun to see kids and wish them well.”
Linntown Principal Eric Wetzel taught some of the Class of 2022 as a fifth-grade teacher and then as the high school's assistant principal prior to his tenure as principal at Linntown.
“This was always one of my favorite days,” Wetzel said, who noted the visual of seeing the graduating students was important.
Fifth-grade teacher Christina Trapani said she recognized around 20 previous students during the walk through Linntown.
“It’s amazing,” said Trapani, who said she received a card from a previous student talking about where they were at in life.
Fifth-grader Cortland Michaels, 11, whose father is a principal in the Williamsport Area School District, said the walk was “crazy” in a good way. Several friends of Michaels’ older brother recognized him.
He said seeing the graduating class walk through the halls makes high school graduation more exciting.
Michaels said he was most looking forward to participating in “sports and stuff” as he ascends through the district to his future high school career.