LEWISBURG — Students in the 2023 Lewisburg Area High School class returned to the past on Monday to walk the hallways of their childhood.
The eighth annual Senior Walk brought 152 graduating seniors through the halls of Linntown Intermediate School, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School and Kelly Elementary School and back to the high school. The younger students clapped, cheered, high-fived and showed off hand-drawn congratulatory signs and balloons as the older students traveled the grounds one last time before graduation on June 6.
"It was emotional," said senior Audrey Pennington, 18, of Lewisburg. "It put a lot into perspective for me to see all those kids and remember that I was in their shoes once. Now I'm the big kid walking through the halls with the funny hat on and a gown. I had no idea how far away it (graduation) was. I had no concept of what came after for those kids. Now it's us. It's crazy."
Senior Thomas Hess, 18, of Lewisburg, said he was looking forward to passing through Kelly Elementary one more time to see the "small water fountains and teachers we've missed through the years."
"It's super cool to go back and reconcile the past and see everything we've been through in previous years," he said.
Emma Mitchel, 17, of Lewisburg, hugged her second-grade teacher Megan Madara, who held up a photograph of the students in her class, as they walked through Kelly Elementary.
"It was very emotional," Mitchel said. "She was one of my favorite teachers I ever had in Lewisburg. It's very bittersweet. I feel like I accomplished a lot."
Madara said Mitchel's embrace meant a lot to her as a teacher.
"She struggled when she was here, and she's come so far," said Madara. "Being a teacher is about making a positive impact and helping them become a responsible, respectable adult."
Madara, a teacher for 16 years, said she always digs up the class photographs and displays them during the senior walk.
"It's neat to see them from this little," said Madara, gesturing toward the younger students, "and then wondering what they will become as seniors."
Second-grade student Veda Howerter, 8, said she was "happy and sad" to see her older brother Aiden Howerter graduate.
"I'm happy I get to see him here, but I'm sad that he's going off to college," she said.
Third-grade student Grant Bussom, 9, immediately hugged his babysitter Lorren Huff and walked with her through the halls. He agreed with Veda about the mixed emotions.
"I'm happy and sad," he said. "I won't get to see her as often."
Classroom Aide Barb Gabel and Speech Therapist Anthony Puccio both have sons graduating this year.
"It's the last of everything that went by too fast," said Gabel. "He was just here in these hallways."
Puccio said his first year at the district was when his son was in third grade.
"All these things go through your mind," he said. "I'm proud, I'm looking forward to what's next. It's a big moment. Graduation is a big deal."
High School Principal Paula Reber said she had these students when they were in fourth grade at Linntown.
"It's very poignant watching them go through their past, especially at Linntown, because I knew them then," she said. "I love watching them, I love watching the younger students' faces. It's hard to explain to a 6-year-old or 7-year-old what a graduate is. They may not know what a graduate is, but they know they want to be one of those kids someday."
The 2023 Lewisburg Area commencement ceremony is 7 p.m. June 6 at the Sojka Pavilion at Bucknell University, Lewisburg.