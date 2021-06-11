The Lewisburg Area School Board discussed the potential use of $1.6 million in pandemic relief funding to upgrade the HVAC system at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild told directors he’s exploring the refinancing of a bond series next year that might allow HVAC upgrades at the Kelly Elementary and Linntown Intermediate school buildings, as well.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, a combined $122 billion was dedicated to help schools across the country offset the costs and make health and safety investments to reopen or stay open during the pandemic. Air quality improvements qualify among authorized expenses.
Lewisburg received $2,082,736, however, 20 percent, or $416,547, is required to be spent on “learning loss” for students who may have fallen behind as a direct result of the pandemic.
The remaining $1,666,189 is eyed for an HVAC project at Eichhorn. The school district received quotes for such projects at each of the three school buildings. At $3.3 million, Eichhorn’s was the costliest. It was followed by $2.8 million estimated for Kelly and $2.1 million for Linntown.
Portions of the heating system date at least to 1993 when the Eichhorn building was renovated. Other portions date to 1965 when the building opened, Fairchild said.
“We’re no longer able to source spare parts, even on eBay. We typically have to fabricate our parts from scratch if we have to repair them,” Fairchild told board directors.
McClure Company, which installed needlepoint bipolar ionization systems to improve filtration and air quality at all four district buildings this school year, submitted a proposal on request for HVAC upgrades. It is the only firm among four that expressed interest to move forward with the district’s since-narrowed project scope.
Should the school board directors choose to move forward, Fairchild said a contract could be awarded this summer with construction at Eichhorn to begin in summer 2022.
Fairchild said he’s been in contact with PFM, the district’s financial adviser, to explore the potential to refinance a bond series. The aim is to lower the interest rate, free up funds for HVAC upgrades at Kelly and Linntown schools, extend the payment period and keep the debt payment expense unchanged.
“We’re trying to be creative and find solutions that would help all three buildings achieve HVAC upgrades by extending the debt,” Fairchild said.
“I was at (Linntown’s) Field Day today. People are suffering. It’s hot,” director Erin Jablonski said of indoor temperatures without air conditioning at the school.
Schools have until Sept. 30, 2024, to use the funds.
Director Mary Ann Stanton asked about the district’s plan to address potential learning loss.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said analysis of state assessment exams and internal student data will help.
The district’s school year ends June 17 because of a late start caused by the pandemic. It shortens the summer vacation period to just two months since next school year begins Aug. 18-19. Because of the shorter summer period, the district opted against broader summer school programs for students to catch up, Polinchock said, as some other districts are doing.
She encouraged professional development opportunities for teachers and to allow them to review data themselves to better assess where students stand next school year to help them progress.
“There are kids for whom it was certainly harder to learn,” Polinchock said, adding that isolation from remote learning may be a factor for some.