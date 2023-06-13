LEWISBURG — Three school buildings in Lewisburg Area School District are part of a $2 million summer repair project.
The school board is putting $2,018,521 into Kelly Elementary School, Linntown Intermediate School and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. The projects are expected to be completed before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
"We’re doing these projects this summer to refresh and enhance our existing buildings, and to ensure a good environment for both our students and staff," said John Fairchild, director of administrative services. "All projects are to be completed this summer before school begins. All projects are being paid for out of existing capital project funds."
The projects at Kelly consist of playground renovation by PlayPower at a cost of $487,261; domestic hot water heater replacement by McClure at a cost of $38,483; fire alarm panel upgrade by Siemens at a cost of $32,750; flooring repairs by Gordian Group at a cost of $21,124; and sidewalk repairs by Gutelius Excavating at a cost of $8,476.
The projects at Linntown consist of EPDM roof sections restoration by Tremco at a cost of $448,609.35; and playground path repaving by Gutelius Excavating, at a cost of $17,000.
The projects at the middle school consist of repaving the front parking lot and bus loop by Clark Contractors/Fairchild Brothers at a cost of $91,448; and replacing an exterior double door by Gordian Group at a cost of $36,073.
All three buildings are also getting bathroom partition replacements by Third Dimension Specialities at a cost of $70,785; and interior painting by Gordian Group and subcontractors at a total cost of $766,509.
Superintendent Cathy Moser said at last week's public meeting that the Linntown roof project is ahead of schedule. The blacktop and paving project is underway, she said.
"The day after school closed, two paint crews arrived on site at Linntown and Kelly Elementary to begin looking over the whole project and preparing some of those wall surfaces and taking measurements of the entirety of the job," said Moser. "They too are ready to move forward."
She said the staff has done "a tremendous job" in taking personal items off the walls and out of the classroom to prepare for the projects.
"Having spoken to our custodial crews at both buildings, teachers indeed did some very healthy purging in their classrooms and that's just awesome," said Moser.
Additionally, not part of the summer repair project, the board also moved ahead with improvements at the middle school athletic field. Directors unanimously approved Hummer Turf Grass Systems, of Manheim, using Watson Excavating, at a bid of $424,632. They are also repairing/replacing two aging wheelchair lifts at the middle school and elementary school at a combined cost of $27,707.50.