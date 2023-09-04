LEWISBURG — Simonne Roy said it has been in her nature to root for the underdog her whole life.
The Lewisburg artist for the last 11 years and a former civil attorney has used her creative talents to give back to the community by donating her art or proceeds from her sales to various local groups and causes. She has worked with the American Civil Liberties Union, The Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, Glenpool Club in Lewisburg and Direct Relief for Ukrainian aid.
“There is so much bad news on the evening news and so many challenges we face between climate change and war. It’s a way to do something positive, to channel my anger and fear, and to use my gifts and share them with others,” said Roy. “It’s a way to connect with other people. It’s in my DNA.”
Roy’s father is an immigrant from Quebec and her maternal grandfather was an immigrant from Russia.
“I have always empathized with the underdog,” she said.
Her background
Roy grew up in Rosemont, a suburb of Philadelphia, and graduated from Radnor High School in 1973. She graduated in 1977 from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, having earned a degree in political science, and in 1980 from Northeastern University School of Law in Boston. After moving to Lewisburg in 1980, Roy worked as an attorney for 30 years until she retired in 2007.
As she practiced civil law for nearly three decades, Roy was also improving her art skills. It was a talent she had been honing since childhood. As a child, her parents encouraged her to make gifts instead of buying gifts. She made cards and paintings for family and friends, a tradition that continued into adulthood.
“Throughout my whole life, it was totally normal for me to spend my time painting, drawing, and coloring,” she said. “When I got old enough to ride a bike, I took paints and crayons and found places to paint. There wasn’t a movement of Plein Air painting the way it is today.”
Plein air painting, a French expression that translates to “in the open air,” is a style of art done outdoors rather than in a studio, is completed on locations and captures a moment in nature. That’s the type of art Roy practices in places like Penn’s Creek, R.B. Winter State Park, Ricketts Glen State Park, World’s End State Park, the Dale-Engle-Walker House and farm or the French countryside.
“I don’t do everything outdoors, but I get my inspiration from being outdoors and direct observation from subjects,” she said. “I get in a car, drive around until I see something, and I paint it. It’s rare that I sit down with a photograph and do a painting. It’s much more common to go out, do a sketch and come back and make it larger or better, and fix mistakes. That’s what I love to do.”
Moving to full-time art
Roy’s passion eventually led her to transition into a full-time artist starting shortly after her daughter was born in 2007. In 2012, she started treating her art like a business and considered herself a professional artist.
Roy has been part of the Lewisburg Arts Council and Artist Guild since 2012, having been a former board member and featuring artist at the 2018 Celebration of the Arts in Lewisburg. She is part of the American Impressionist Society, Art Association of Harrisburg and Oil Painters of America, Susquehanna Art Society.
In 2012, Roy started getting requests from organizations. She donated art in 2018 for separate auctions for a local chapter of the ACLU and the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg. In 2019, she donated to a service auction benefiting Transitions of PA and gave in 2020 the organization several paintings for its new offices in Lewisburg.
In 2021, being a lover of nature, Roy said she donated 50 percent of the sale of three paintings to the Linn Conservancy. When the war in Ukraine broke out in 2022, she donated 100 percent of the sale of a painting to Direct Relief for Ukrainian aid.
Most recently, Roy has been selling notecards and paintings to benefit the Glenpool in Lewisburg. She said 100 percent of the proceeds of the Summer Splash series and 50 percent of the oil painting go toward pool equipment and painting.
Notecards can be purchased by emailing pool manager Lisa Boden at lboden@ptd.net. To purchase the painting, visit the link at www.simonneroy.com/workszoom/5110847/glenpool-morning.
“It’s really satisfying to be able to give to a group you feel close to and feel needs help,” she said. “I’m going to keep doing it. Every year, I’m going to pick another charity or organization.”
‘Kind, wonderful person’
Della Hutchison, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council, said she first encountered Roy during the artist guild’s 10th anniversary. Hutchison inquired about using one of Roy’s pieces—a painting of a woman and young girl looking through the window of a bakery—to advertise the celebration.
“I was struck by her kindness, her generosity and how she uses her art to help out organizations that she feels drawn to,” Hutchison said. “I am grateful to her. She is such a kind, wonderful person.”
Roy and fellow artist Toby Bouder are the first featured artists at the Artists & Artisans — A Cooperative Gallery, 229 Market St., Lewisburg, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 7. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
“Our title, Turning Seasons, reflects Toby’s passion for wood turning and my focus on Plein Air painting in all seasons of the year,” said Roy. “Our work resonates well together.”
{div class=”margin-bottom event-data-description”}{p class=”faso-user-p”}{/div}