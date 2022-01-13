HARRISBURG — A $100,000 Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) grant will be used by the Borough of Lewisburg for a flood mitigation program, state Rep. David Rowe announced.
“This funding will go a long way in helping flood mitigation efforts in Union County, and I want to commend the local officials who have helped make it happen,” said Rowe.
The grant is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development, which offers tools and consultant services to improve municipalities managerial, administrative, and financial capacity.