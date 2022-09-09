Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories featuring high school marching bands from across the region. They will appear each Friday in The Daily Item.
LEWISBURG — The 70 members of the Lewisburg Area High School Marching Dragons are shining the spotlight on the “Women of Pop” during their field show this fall.
Under the direction of drum majors Kiera Breeding and Timothy Coughlin — both seniors — the band’s show features selections from four award-winning female musicians, including Sheryl Crow, Whitney Houston, Adele and Kelly Clarkson.
The band prepared for show with a weeklong camp at the beginning of August, band director Daniel Schwanger said.
“It was probably one of the hottest weeks of the summer but the students did great,” Schwanger said. “We stayed hydrated, took plenty of breaks and spent the hottest hours of the day inside working on music.”
The band will play a mix bouncy pop with Crow’s “Soak up the Sun,” and Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” along with the powerful pop hit “Stronger” by American Idol winner Clarkson. Also in the set is Adele’s hit “Hello.”
The week of band camp, despite the weather, was important to set the stage for the fall show.
“We had a very productive week, learning the drill for the entire field show and setting all of it to music in less than four days,” Schwanger said. “We mixed in fun activities and theme days.”
During the camp, Schwanger said the band renewed its annual Section Pride award, which this year went to the trumpet section.