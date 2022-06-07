LEWISBURG — The new playground equipment installation provided by Playworld is progressing smoothly in Hufnagle Park, according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
“A lot of construction activity in the borough right now,” said Lowthert.
Lowthert said the borough’s 2022 Street Paving project is underway and the stormwater/green infrastructure project in Brown Alley is also under construction.
The Hufnagle Park project is nearing completion. Restrooms and a handwashing station are open in Hufnagle Park.