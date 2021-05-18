The Lewisburg Borough Office reopens to the public June 1 after being closed during the pandemic.
Small meetings of borough subcommittees, commissions and boards will resume in-person next month, however, borough council meetings and workshops will remain remote since they consistently draw larger attendance.
Visitors must wear face masks inside the office and maintain social distance. Borough employees will return to an in-person work schedule on June 1.
The announcement was made during Tuesday’s monthly council meeting where council members agreed with Borough Manager William Lowthert in the planned reopening of the office.
“They’re small enough groups that we can safely socially distance in there,” Lowthert said of commissions, etc., meeting in the borough council chambers. “I’m not sure that I’m ready to get back into a room with all the council members and the public for big group meetings.”
Council member Michael Derman agreed with Lowthert who said they’d monitor vaccination rates as summer wears on.
Council member Elijah Farrell credited the borough and council with adjusting during the pandemic and continuing with business. He suggested allowing both live and remote attendance at the individual discretion of council members.
That would work in theory under present emergency meeting rules allowed by the state but should the rules revert to what was in place pre-pandemic, Lowthert said that wouldn’t be permissible. There are limited conditions for remote attendance under the state’s existing borough code, though there is talk in the Legislature of keeping the broad remote option open permanently, Lowthert said.
In a related change to pandemic health and safety regulations in the borough, youth baseball and softball leagues using borough fields were permitted to sell prepared hot foods at concession stands. Pre-packaged foods had been the only permissible concessions allowed prior to the adjustment.
New council member, employee
Bina Bilenky Trahan attended Tuesday’s meeting, her first as a council member. She was appointed last month to replace former member Michael Brody, who resigned. Trahan is running unopposed this election cycle for a full four-year term to represent Ward I.
Borough council also recognized Steven Beattie, who was previously hired to become Lewisburg’s community development and grant manager, succeeding Kim Wheeler. He begins the job Monday and stepped down from the zoning hearing board since borough workers can’t serve on that board. Beattie, a professional engineer, once served as the borough engineer and still serves as Lewisburg’s emergency management director.
Arthur Schaeffer was appointed to replace Beattie on the zoning hearing board.
Council member George Botelho shifted positions from a citizen appointment to a council appointment on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Board. Patrick Shingara was subsequently appointed to the citizen role.
Maintenance proposal
Council members discussed hiring a new maintenance employee at Lowthert’s suggestion. The employee would primarily work on repairing, re-painting and maintaining the borough’s 500-plus tri-globe street lanterns. The lanterns are in a worsening condition, in part, due to water causing rust from hanging baskets, Lowthert said.
The employee would eventually replace an anticipated retiree in the coming months or so, Lowthert said, and wouldn’t represent the permanent expansion of the maintenance department’s labor roster unless council would eventually choose to do so. Hiring a worker in advance would allow some training and familiarity.
Farrell said the borough’s tri-globe supplier may not remain in business for long, while Beattie added that it had been at least 20 years since the lantern poles were painted.
In other business, council adopted amendments to existing ordinance on wireless facilities, bringing it into compliance with the latest rulings by the Federal Communications Commission. The changes deleted and added certain definitions, established standards related to location, placement, construction, maintenance, operation and removal of tower-based, non-tower-based and small wireless facilities and added further regulation within and outside the public right-of-way.