Lewisburg's 4x800 relay pulled away from the field at the PIAA 3A Boys Track & Field Championships on Saturday win the gold medal.
The Green Dragons' quartet of James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone and Thomas Hess pulled away from the field to win 7 minutes. 53.93 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of any other team.
In 2019, the last time the state meet was contested, Lewisburg finished third in 2A in the 4x800.
Lewisburg entered the state meet seeded second to State College. State College was second Saturday in 7:55.69. Central Bucks West was the only other team to break eight minutes in the 25-team event.